PICTURES | The ups and downs of Longford's mammoth Local Election count

The local election count in pictures: flick through these photos to get a feel for the four-day election count that took place in Edgeworthstown this week. Pictured above is Pat O'Toole and his granddaughter Lucy
Tina McKeon and Conor Townsend waiting for the first count results on Sunday
Pat Fallon with Joe Flaherty and Seamus O'Brien
Sylvia Kilcline and Olivia Walsh looking at votes
Turlough McGovern and Garry Murtagh chat to Anne Norris of Shannonside
Joe Flaherty with his wife, Niamh Donlon, and the rest of his family
Joe Flaherty and his family celebrating his election
Turlough 'Pott' McGovern is hoisted into the air by his supporters after he topped the poll and was elected to Granard MD
Pott McGovern
Micheál Carrigy celebrating his election to Granard MD on the first count
Candidates gather for the adjudication of the Ballymahon ballots
Sean McKeon and Tom Duffy
Jimmy and Geraldine Halpin
Betty Fox and Alan Conroy
Peter Warnock and Deirdre McKenna
Oliver "Rinty" Monaghan and Christy Warnock
Gerard and Joe Lennon having a cuppa as they wait for the next count result
Students from 6th class from St. Mary's National school Edgeworthstown and therirteachers
Sixth class from St Mary's National School with Gerry Warnock and Joe Flaherty
Ciaran Murphy the Deputy returning officer and Breege Cronin from Longfrod Co.Co telling the students from St. Mary's NS how an election count works
Deputy Returning Officer Ciaran Murphy explaining the state of the poll information on the screen
Liam Butler and Evelyn Rooney
Gerry warnock with TD Kevin Boxer Moran and Mark Casey
Paul Ross, Conor Flood with John Kenny
Kevin Greene, Conor Flood and John Kenny
The Brady Bunch: Paraic Brady and his family
Clare Murtagh, Matt McGauran, Ciaran Lennon, Garry Murtagh, Cheryl McGauran and Eiméar McGauran
Rosemary Reilly, Philip Leavy, Adan Moran, Fiona and P.J Reilly, John Reilly with Anne and Tery Denneny
Rosemary Ross, Andy Egan, Erin Ward, Annie Egan, Lorraine Ward, Joe Ross with Jenny, Cllr. Paul, Sophie Ross and Enda Ward
Little Joe, Jenny, Paul and Sophie Ross eagerly waiting Paul's election announcement on Monday night
Paul Ross turns to kiss his wife, Jenny, before celebrating his election (Picture is a screenshot from a Facebook live video on Longford Leader's Facebook page)
Paul Ross celebrating his election after he topped the polls in Ballymahon MD
Mark Casey with his family, friends and supporters after being elected. Also in the photo is Independent Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran and Gerry Warnock (Ind)
Mark Casey is hoisted onto the shoulders of his supporters
Margaret and Dara Sweeney with Tina and Mary McCormack with Mel Donlon with Paddy and Peggy Nolan, Marian Murphy and Anne McGoey
Gerry Hagan celebrates his election to Longford MD
Gerry Warnock is elected to Longford MD
Seamus Butler is elected to Longford MD
Martin Monaghan is elected to Longford MD
John Browne is elected to Longford MD
Longford MD Fianna Fáil councillors Martin Monaghan, Joe Flaherty and Seamus Butler
Fidelma Frahill with Cllr Gery Hagan and mum Rose Hagan
New Councillor Martin Monaghan with his family and friends
Little Paraic and Ellie with there daddy and newley elected councillor Paraic Brady
Little Paraic and Ellie with there daddy and newley elected councillor Paraic Brady
Newly elected Paraic and his wife Caroline Brady
Paraic celebrating his re-election
Garry Murtagh (FG) is deemed elected
Celebrating Garry's election
PJ Reilly (FF) kissing his wife Fiona following his election to Granard MD
Fiona and Cllr PJ Reilly with there friends and family
Pat O'Toole waiting for the next Ballymahon MD count result
Mick Cahill with two of his daughters, Siona and Una
Fianna Fáil's Mick Cahill and Pat O'Toole with Una and Siona Cahill and Pat's son, Ronan O'Toole
Mick and Pat waiting for the announcement of their election
Colm Murray (FG) celebrating his election
Fine Gael councillors Gerard Farrell and Colm Murray celebrating their election
Paul Ross joins in the celebrations
Pat O'Toole and his grandchild Lucy McConnon celebrating his election
Cllr Pat O'Toole with his Family
Pat O'Toole with a group of his supporters
Seamus Bermingham with TD Robert Troy and Pat Cunningham
