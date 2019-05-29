PICTURES | The ups and downs of Longford's mammoth Local Election count

The local elections as they happened with photos by Michelle Ghee

It's been a long few days for the count staff checking and rechecking ballot papers, the candidates eagerly waiting election, the spectators who were there for the thrill of it and the media reporting every piece of information to the general public.

And, with such a fantastic facility like St Mary's Community Campus in Edgeworthstown, it was a given that, despite long hours of waiting, counting and waiting again, everyone would be comfortable.

Above is a collection of photographs taken by Michelle Ghee that will express the ups and downs of the local election count as it happened.

