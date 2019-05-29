PICTURES | The ups and downs of Longford's mammoth Local Election count

The local election count in pictures: flick through these photos to get a feel for the four-day election count that took place in Edgeworthstown this week. Pictured above is Pat O'Toole and his granddaughter Lucy

Tina McKeon and Conor Townsend waiting for the first count results on Sunday

Pat Fallon with Joe Flaherty and Seamus O'Brien

Sylvia Kilcline and Olivia Walsh looking at votes

Turlough McGovern and Garry Murtagh chat to Anne Norris of Shannonside

Joe Flaherty with his wife, Niamh Donlon, and the rest of his family

Joe Flaherty and his family celebrating his election

Turlough 'Pott' McGovern is hoisted into the air by his supporters after he topped the poll and was elected to Granard MD

Pott McGovern

Micheál Carrigy celebrating his election to Granard MD on the first count

Candidates gather for the adjudication of the Ballymahon ballots

Sean McKeon and Tom Duffy

Jimmy and Geraldine Halpin

Betty Fox and Alan Conroy

Peter Warnock and Deirdre McKenna

Oliver "Rinty" Monaghan and Christy Warnock

Gerard and Joe Lennon having a cuppa as they wait for the next count result

Students from 6th class from St. Mary's National school Edgeworthstown and therirteachers

Sixth class from St Mary's National School with Gerry Warnock and Joe Flaherty

Ciaran Murphy the Deputy returning officer and Breege Cronin from Longfrod Co.Co telling the students from St. Mary's NS how an election count works

Deputy Returning Officer Ciaran Murphy explaining the state of the poll information on the screen

Liam Butler and Evelyn Rooney

Gerry warnock with TD Kevin Boxer Moran and Mark Casey

Paul Ross, Conor Flood with John Kenny

Kevin Greene, Conor Flood and John Kenny

The Brady Bunch: Paraic Brady and his family

Clare Murtagh, Matt McGauran, Ciaran Lennon, Garry Murtagh, Cheryl McGauran and Eiméar McGauran

Rosemary Reilly, Philip Leavy, Adan Moran, Fiona and P.J Reilly, John Reilly with Anne and Tery Denneny

Rosemary Ross, Andy Egan, Erin Ward, Annie Egan, Lorraine Ward, Joe Ross with Jenny, Cllr. Paul, Sophie Ross and Enda Ward

Little Joe, Jenny, Paul and Sophie Ross eagerly waiting Paul's election announcement on Monday night

Paul Ross turns to kiss his wife, Jenny, before celebrating his election (Picture is a screenshot from a Facebook live video on Longford Leader's Facebook page)

Paul Ross celebrating his election after he topped the polls in Ballymahon MD

Mark Casey with his family, friends and supporters after being elected. Also in the photo is Independent Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran and Gerry Warnock (Ind)

Mark Casey is hoisted onto the shoulders of his supporters

Margaret and Dara Sweeney with Tina and Mary McCormack with Mel Donlon with Paddy and Peggy Nolan, Marian Murphy and Anne McGoey

Gerry Hagan celebrates his election to Longford MD

Gerry Warnock is elected to Longford MD

Seamus Butler is elected to Longford MD

Martin Monaghan is elected to Longford MD

John Browne is elected to Longford MD

Longford MD Fianna Fáil councillors Martin Monaghan, Joe Flaherty and Seamus Butler

Fidelma Frahill with Cllr Gery Hagan and mum Rose Hagan

New Councillor Martin Monaghan with his family and friends

Little Paraic and Ellie with there daddy and newley elected councillor Paraic Brady

Little Paraic and Ellie with there daddy and newley elected councillor Paraic Brady

Newly elected Paraic and his wife Caroline Brady

Paraic celebrating his re-election

Garry Murtagh (FG) is deemed elected

Celebrating Garry's election

PJ Reilly (FF) kissing his wife Fiona following his election to Granard MD

Fiona and Cllr PJ Reilly with there friends and family

Pat O'Toole waiting for the next Ballymahon MD count result

Mick Cahill with two of his daughters, Siona and Una

Fianna Fáil's Mick Cahill and Pat O'Toole with Una and Siona Cahill and Pat's son, Ronan O'Toole

Mick and Pat waiting for the announcement of their election

Colm Murray (FG) celebrating his election

Fine Gael councillors Gerard Farrell and Colm Murray celebrating their election

Paul Ross joins in the celebrations

Pat O'Toole and his grandchild Lucy McConnon celebrating his election

Cllr Pat O'Toole with his Family

Pat O'Toole with a group of his supporters