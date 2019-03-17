GALLERY | Craic, ceol and top quality entertainment galore at superb Longford St Patrick's Day parade

There was craic, ceol and top quality entertainment galore at today's superb Longford St Patrick's Day parade.

'Making it happen' was the appropriate theme for the fantastic spectacle and the Grand Marshal for the event for Pat Lynch, one of the founders of the parade many years ago.

