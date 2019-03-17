WATCH | Thousands throng streets of Ballymahon for colourful St Patrick's Day parade
Thousands of people thronged the streets of Ballymahon for the town's colourful St Patrick's Day parade, which also featured on RTÉ's News bulletins at 6 and 9pm.
Longford Leader reporter Jessica Thompson was among those who savoured the festivities and you can enjoy her Facebook live video of the memorable occasion.
