WATCH | Caoimhe Mooney of Evolution Stage School Longford performs a special version of Gleanntáin Ghlas Ghaoth Dobhair for St Patrick's Day

Here is a special version of Gleanntáin Ghlas Ghaoth Dobhair, performed by Caoimhe Mooney, for St Patrick's Day.



The song was written by Caoimhe's great grand uncle Proinsias Ó Maonaigh (Francie Mooney) about his homeland in Donegal.

Caoimhe is 14 and from County Leitrim and she is a member of Evolution Stage School Longford.

Previously, her version of Grace was viewed 584,000 times. Gleanntáin Ghlas Ghaoth Dobhair has been viewed more than 33,000 times.

