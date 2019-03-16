A special St Patrick's weekend guest: Keenan's of Tarmonbarry welcomes U2 front man Bono





Keenan's hotel bar and restaurant in the picturesque village of Tarmonbarry welcomed a very special St Patrick's weekend guest, U2 front man, the legendary Bono.



Bono posed for a photograph with Annette and Barry Keenan outside their award winning boutique hotel and restaurant, located on the Longford/Roscommon border on the banks of the River Shannon.

The Keenans posted the photo with Bono on their Facebook page and the post has been shared more than 110 times.

