Thousands of Longford music lovers 'bask in warm glow' as Brave Giant hots up Summer Festival

It was certainly a Saturday night for Longford town to cheer loud and proud as local home grown acts, headlined by Brave Giant, thrilled the estimated 4,000 revellers that gathered on Main Street for the Longford Summer Festival.

The warm temperatures, coupled with the exceptional musical talent, lent itself to a wonderful atmosphere and one of the festival organisers, Cllr Joe Flaherty, was absolutely overwhelmed by the success of the occasion.

"It’s mental here in Longford tonight but for all the right reasons. Thanks to everybody who came and basked in the warm glow of the greatest town that God ever imagined," he enthused.

He praised 'an exceptional Garda operation; the brilliant Gilmore security and a crack team of volunteers', adding that the night passed without issue.

Brave Giant headlined Night 3 of the four day, free outdoor musical extravaganza and their version of 'The Time I Met The Devil' went down an absolute treat.

Four other local acts, Painted Skies, Reprisal, Katie Gallagher and Ollie McNerney also performed, making it a night to remember and to acclaim and celebrate local talent.



Cllr Flaherty remarked, "It helped that Brave Giant were rocking the place out and that Ollie McNerney set them crazy. Hugely talented Katie Gallagher set the tempo and local bands Reprisal and Painted Skies ratcheted it up a few notches."

Today, Sunday, July 8 is Family Day at the Longford Summer Festival, with music from 2pm to 9pm.

Dancing with the Stars champion, Jake Carter, who returns to Longford for the second year in succession, and the Frank & Walters, are the main acts.

There will also be a magic show, face painting, pet farm, bouncing castles, balloon modelling and the artisan Market on the Square.