Staging of Summer Festival to cost in excess of €60,000

The hugely popular Longford Summer Festival returns for four days on July 5-8 this year with a feast of great live music on the town's main streets.

Last year saw the festival back on the streets for the first time in 17 years.

The final bill for this year's spectacle will be north of €60,000 and the organisers are hugely thankful to Longford Co Council and other main sponsors this year.

The live music will get underway at 7pm on Main St on Thursday evening, July 5 with local favourite David Kiernan, and then one of the rising stars on the Irish country scene, Johnny Brady with the music continuing until 11pm.

Popular Irish band, Hermitage Green are the headline act on the Friday night and will be supported by The Fields and other local acts with the festivities underway on Ballymahon Street.

It will be back to Main Street then on Saturday night for the group taking the Irish music scene by storm and they just happen to be from Co Longford - the top drawer Brave Giant, and support acts will include the brilliant Katie Gallagher and Reprisal.

It won't be all about great music though as an artisan market will run on the Market Square from Thursday through to Sunday in association with Spin Longford, who have been organising the weekly markets on the Square. Lisa Daly from Spin Longford said they expect fifty plus exhibitors at the market whilst there will also be several other attractions on the Square from Thursday to Sunday.

Sunday then will be the big family day with the live music underway from 2pm on the main gig rig and Ballymahon St will close off to host a great day of family entertainment.

The children can look forward to their favourite Marvel heroes, clowns, bouncy castles, balloon modelling face painting and so much more.

He featured at last year's festival and is one of the main acts on the Sunday this year and there will be a great welcome for Jake Carter, the recent winner of the Dancing with the Stars TV show. Then bringing the curtains down on the four days of great entertainment will be what many call the greatest ever Irish pop band, the Frank & Walters.

If you are interested in a stall for the four day artisan marketcontact Lisa Daly (089) 492 4637.

Pictured above: Cllr John Browne, Cllr Seamus Butler, Cllr Colm Murray, Cllr Peggy Nolan, Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan, musician / song writer Katie Gallagher, Cllr Gerry Warnock and the members of Brave Giant pictured at the Longford Arms Hotel on Friday night last for the launch of the Longford Summer Festival. Photo by Shelley Corcoran.