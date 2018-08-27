Gallery | Longford Rose makes new friends for life during amazing Rose of Tralee experience

Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan, Leitrim Rose Imelda Scally and Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds represent region proudly at Rose of Tralee International Festival

Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan with her Rose Bud Faye Moloney pictured at the Rose Hotel. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan and Rose Escort Wesley Brownlow in the Maharees. Photo By: Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Derry Rose Emer McKenna, Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey and Longford Rose Loren Logan pictured during a Tour of Kildare en route to 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival. Photo By Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ie

New Zealand Rose Jolene McLaughlin and Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan pictured at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Rose of Tralee Festival parade on Sunday afternoon. Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher, who was crowned 2018 Rose of Tralee, and Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Mostrim on tour...Lots of support for Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan during the Rose of Tralee Festival parade. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan waves to the crown during the Rose of Tralee Festival Saturday evening parade. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Loren Katie Logan, the rose from Longford, pictured at the 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Tadhg (Ireland & Munster rugby player) and Alannah Beirne pictured at the Rose Ball. Their father, Gerry, hails from Ardagh, and their mother, is former Rose of Tralee winner, Brenda Hyland from Cahir, County Tipperary. Their grandmother, Bridie, still resides in Ardagh. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Rose of Tralee Festival. Oonagh and Anthony O’Gara, along with Colette Reynolds, Proprietor, Hair Square, Longford town, pictured at the Rose Ball. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Rose Escort Aidan Ward from Edgeworthstown

Alannah Beirne pictured at the Rose Ball. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan pictured with her Rose Bud Faye Moloney at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Loren Katie Logan, the rose from Longford, pictured at the 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey, Leitrim Rose Imelda Scally, Yorkshire Rose Alana Gallagher, Toronto Rose Carly McGrath, Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan, Kilkenny Rose Helena Hughes and Washington Rose Michelle Karko pictured at Sandy Feet Farm in Camp. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan pictured at the Rose Hotel. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan with Daithi O’Se pictured at the Rose Hotel. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan with Rose Escort Shane Foran pictured at the Rose Hotel. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Down Rose Ciara Kelly, Ellen Campbell Tyrone Rose, Loren Katie Logan Longford Rose and Emer McKenna Derry Rose on the Tour of Kildare en route to 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ie

Down Rose Ciara Kelly, Ellen Campbell Tyrone Rose, Loren Katie Logan Longford Rose and Emer McKenna Derry Rose

2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival...Longford Rose Loren Logan and Louth Rose Annmarie Duffy at the Tralee County Council civic reception at the Wetlands, Tralee, Co Kerry. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Laura Daly, Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan, Westmeath Rose Leanne Quinn, Roisín Moriarty, Toronto Rose Carly McGrath, Boston & New England Rose Sorcha Rochford and Palesa Hlogwane pictured at Gregory’s Garden in Castlegregory Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Carlow Rose Shauna Ray Lacey, Leitrim Rose Imelda Scally, Yorkshire Rose Alana Gallagher, Toronto Rose Carly McGrath, Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan, Kilkenny Rose Helena Hughes and Washington Rose Michelle Karko pictured at Sandy Feet Farm in Camp. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Imelda Scally, the rose from Leitrim, pictured at the 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Leitrim Rose Imelda Scally and Chicago Rose Katie Callahan pull a pint in Ashes Pub, Camp. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©

Imelda Scally the rose from Leitrim (right) and Deirdre O’Sullivan the rose from Galway (right) pictured at the 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Ciara Harvie the rose from Newcastle/Gateshead (left) and Eimear Reynolds the rose from Roscommon (right) pictured at the 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds, Toronto Rose Carly McGrath and Newcastle/Gateshead Rose Ciara Harvie. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Eimear Reynolds the rose from Roscommon (left) and Leanne Quinn the rose from Westmeath (right) pictured at the 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds with her Rose Bud Emma McElligott pictured at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival. Just loving the water were Alana Gallagher, Yorkshire, Katie Kehoe, Offaly, Eimear Reynolds, Roscommon, Kimberly Corser, Texas and Giulia Kearney, Germany on Banna beach, Co Kerry. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Leitrim Rose Imelda Scally with her Rose Bud Katelyn pictured at the Rose Hotel. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©

Leitrim Rose Imelda Scally with Daithi O’Se pictured at the Rose Hotel. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©

Leitrim Rose Imelda Scally with Rose Escort Ian O’Donoghue. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds and Westmeath Rose Leanne Quinn pictured during the Tour of Kildare en route to 2018 Rose of Tralee International Festival. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD - www.dwalshphoto.ie

Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds pictured at the Rose Hotel. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds with her Rose Bud Emma pictured at the Rose Hotel. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds with Daithi O’Se pictured at the Rose Hotel. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD

Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds with Rose Escort Cormac Duff pictured at the Rose Hotel. Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD