Gallery | Longford Rose makes new friends for life during amazing Rose of Tralee experience

Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan, Leitrim Rose Imelda Scally and Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds represent region proudly at Rose of Tralee International Festival

Alan Walsh

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

Email:

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan said she had the 'most amazing week' of her life during the Rose of Tralee International Festival where Waterford Rose Kirsten Mate Maher was crowned the overall winner. 

Also read: Longford Lives: Loren Katie Logan gears up for the Rose of Tralee

Fifty-seven Roses made the journey to Tralee and while Loren Katie, from Edgeworthstown, wasn't among the final 32 interviewed by Daithí Ó'Sé live on RTE One television on Monday and Tuesday night, she said she had made new friends for life. 

Aidan Ward, also from Edgeworthstown, was one of the 57 Rose escorts, and last year, his sister, Laura, was the Longford Rose. 

Indeed, a large group from Edgeworthstown made the trip to Tralee to support 2018 Longford Rose Loren Katie Logan during the Rose parades that took place on Saturday and Sunday. 

Also read: Longford man to line up as one of 57 Rose of Tralee escorts

Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds, who is well known to Longford folk, was also disappointed not to make the live TV shows. Eimear, from Rooskey, has featured on stage with St Mel's Musical Society, Longford in numerous productions and she is also a founding member of the Roscommon Solstice Choir. 

Also read: Longford gets dancing with Alannah Beirne

Leitrim Rose Imelda Scally, a native of Loughglynn in Co Roscommon, did feature in the live shows and the 26-year-old is widely recognised as she is the Wedding Sales Manager at the Landmark Hotel in Carrick on Shannon. 

Also read: Hair Square Longford celebrates 18 years in style

The proprietor of Hair Square, Longford, Colette Reynolds, was among the guests that attended the 2018 Rose Ball in Tralee as did Alannah Beirne of Dancing with the Stars fame and her brother Tadhg, the Munster and Irish rugby player. 

Their father, Gerry Beirne, hails from Ardagh, and their mother, is former Rose of Tralee winner, Brenda Hyland from Cahir, County Tipperary. Their grandmother, Bridie, still resides in Ardagh.