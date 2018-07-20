Hair Square Longford celebrates 18 years in style

Some years ago, I read something that Oprah Winfrey said in relation to her own life…the more you celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate….and here in HairSquare that’s exactly how we feel this week as we celebrate 18 years of opening our doors to all those who have been so good to us down through the years.



Looking back it really has been a bit of a rollercoaster through all the good times when business was booming not just here in Longford but indeed all over Ireland and through the more difficult times when the loyalty of our faithful customers was really what carried us through and so as we celebrate another milestone on our HairSquare journey, it really is great to be able to give something back to thank everyone for their custom over and over again.

Strength in unity

These days, I see all over Longford all types of businesses that are finding it difficult to stay going but the recent street festival here in the town shows what can be done when a community all pulls in one direction and here in Longford it has been the same for all of us in business as we try to keep each other going even when sometimes the future appears bleak…there is an old Irish proverb hanging inside our salon…..ni neart go cur le cheile…there is strength in unity…



I just love being around people both socially and professionally so hair and beauty confidence is central to what we offer to all those women and men who come through our door. I’d like to think that when someone comes in here they can enjoy a little breather from the rush and tumble of life outside so that when they are leaving, they somehow feel better in themselves for having been here. I feel that this is especially true for women and I have seen it time and time again over the years, how they feel even a little more confident about themselves as they leave and this is something that really keeps all of us going in this work. What a joy it is to give someone else a little lift in life!



Not that men don’t need a little boost every now and again too and that is something that has really become more noticeable in all aspects of men’s health and well-being. Irish men, especially the younger ones, seem to have discovered a whole new enthusiasm for how they look and feel and more of the men coming through our doors now are very particular about styling and hair care in relation to how they present themselves both socially and professionally.

Training Academy



HairSquare has always been a training academy and I have loved working with all the younger women and men who have done some of their training with us over the years, many of them going on to very successful careers which makes me feel quietly proud that I had some little part in it. I love that HairSquare still helps people back into the work place and now our Transition Year training courses are bringing a whole new youthful life to the salon.



Great times ahead…so if you are new to us or maybe one of our regulars, drop into us this week for any of our special birthday offers…our way to say a little thank you for the last 18 years…

