Longford man to line up as one of 57 Rose of Tralee escorts

The International Rose of Tralee Festival is in full swing this week, where the Roses will meet their escorts.

And among the 57 Rose escorts this year is Aidan Ward, a 26 year old Psychiatric Nurse from Longford (the only Longford Escort of 2018) who is very excited to be going to Tralee this week.

Aidan is sponsored this year by Ancient Wisdom Pain and Skin Relief, Golfing With Confidence and Matt O'Brien Fashions.

ALSO READ: Edgeworthstown's Loren Katie Logan crowned the 2018 Longford Rose

"Having attended The Rose of Tralee in 2017 as brother of the Longford Rose, I felt I couldn’t miss it in 2018,” he said.

“It was even worth traveling from the other side of the world to apply.

“I'm currently fulfilling a goal of working in Australia for a year as a psychiatric nurse.

“I love health and fitness, sport, Formula 1, the stock market, business and having the craic.

“I listen to EDM, house and trance.

“Since moving abroad, I find myself listening to Irish Country Music. Feels strange shuffling between Vintage & Morelli and Sharon Shannon but that’s me!

“I enjoy working hard and have a massive hunger to achieve my life goals.

“I'm delighted to have been chosen to be a Rose Escort in 2018.

“When I got the good news, I was booking flights home straight away and the countdown began to Bootcamp!

“On the June Bank Holiday, we met for what turned out to be brilliant weekend with a great bunch of lads from all over the country.”

The Rose of Tralee selection takes place next Monday and Tuesday.