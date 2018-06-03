Edgeworthstown's Loren Katie Logan crowned the 2018 Longford Rose

Twenty-two years old Edgeworthstown girl Loren Katie Logan was crowned the 2018 Longford Rose last night (Saturday, June 2) in the Longford Arms Hotel.



A former pupil of Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon, Katie is pursuing her dream of becoming a primary school teacher and she succeeds another Edgeworthstown lady, Laura Ward, as Longford's Rose.



MC Benny O'Brien interviewed nine Longford Rose hopefuls on stage and the special guest was 2017 Rose of Tralee winner, Offaly's Jennifer Byrne.

Five other 2018 Roses were also present for the highly entertaining selection night - Galway Rose Deirdre O'Sullivan, Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds, Leitrim Rose Imelda Scally, Offaly Rose Katie Kehoe and Westmeath Rose Leanne Quinn.



