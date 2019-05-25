Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT