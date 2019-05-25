Elections 2019: Gallery | Lots of Longford faces at the counting of local election tallies in Athlone IT

Alan Walsh

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

Email:

alan.walsh@longfordleader.ie

Also read: Granard Municipal District tallies: Fine Gael's Micheál Carrigy powering ahead with another highly impressive performance

Also read: Ballymahon Municipal District tallies: Fine Gael's Paul Ross romping towards poll topping performance

Also read: Longford Municipal District tallies: Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty leading the way in Longford area

LIVE BLOG: Longford voters give their verdict in Elections 2019 #LE19