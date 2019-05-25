Ballymahon Municipal District tallies: Fine Gael's Paul Ross romping towards poll topping performance

Fine Gael's Paul Ross has polled exceptionally well in the Ballymahon Municipal District, according to tallies. The Legan man is currently on 820 first preferences, a huge 26.5% of the vote.

The candidates in positions two to six respectively are Pat O'Toole (FF), Mick Cahill (FF), Colm Murray (FG), Mark Casey (Ind) and Tony Moran (Ind).

Ballymahon Municipal District (12 candidates, 6 seats)

12 boxes opened



* Mick Cahill (Fianna Fáil) 550 17.8%

* Mark Casey (Independent) 204 6.6%

Brigid Duffy (Fianna Fáil) 67 2.2%

* Gerard Farrell (Fine Gael) 17 0.5%

John Kenny (Fianna Fáil) 71 2.3%

Charlie McMonagle (Independent) 117 3.8%

Tony Moran (Independent) 133 4.3%

* Colm Murray (Fine Gael) 273 8.8%

* Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil) 612 19.8%

* Paul Ross (Fine Gael) 820 26.5%

Geraldine Ryan (Sinn Féin) 120 3.9%

PJ Walsh (Independent) 112 3.6%



* denotes outgoing councillor