Longford Municipal District tallies: Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty leading the way in Longford area

Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty is leading the way in Longford Municipal District, based on the completed tallies of 13 boxes.

Peggy Nolan (Fine Gael), John Browne (Fine Gael), Gerry Warnock (Independent), Seamus Butler (Fianna Fáil), Martin Monaghan (Fianna Fáil) and Tena Keown (Sinn Féin) currently occupy second to seventh places. They are seven seats available

Longford Municipal District (16 candidates, 7 seats)

13 boxes tallied



Uruemu Adejinmi (Fianna Fáil) 134 4.5%

Georgre Breaden (Independent) 10 0.3%

* John Browne (Fine Gael) 352 11.7%

* Seamus Butler (Fianna Fáil) 338 11.2%

Gerard Cooney (Fine Gael) 29 1%

* Joe Flaherty (Fianna Fáil) 507 16.8%

Seamus Gallagher (Independent) 25 0.8%

* Gerry Hagan (Fine Gael) 140 4.6%

Tena Keown (Sinn Féin) 234 7.8%

Martin Monaghan (Fianna Fáil) 250 8.3%

* Peggy Nolan (Fine Gael) 357 11.9%

Julie O'Reilly (Independent) 18 0.6%

Tony Reilly (Independent) 16 0.5%

* Mae Sexton (Independent) 216 7.2%

Barbara Smyth (People Before Profit) 41 1.4%

* Gerry Warnock (Independent) 344 11.4%



* denotes outgoing councillor