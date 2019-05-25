Granard Municipal District tallies: Fine Gael's Micheál Carrigy powering ahead with another highly impressive performance

The biggest vote getter in the 2014 local elections in Longford, Ballinalee based Fine Gael general election candidate Micheál Carrigy, looks to be on course to better the 1,111 votes he garnered five years ago. Tallies currently have him on 648 first preferences or 24.5%.

Newcomers Garry Murtagh and Turlough Pott McGovern are also making significant inroads.

Garry Murtagh (FG), Turlough Pott McGovern (Independent), PJ Reilly (Fianna Fáil) and Paraic Brady (Fine Gael) are occupying places to second to fifth in the tally to-date.

Granard Municipal District (11 candidates, 5 seats)

9 boxes opened



* Paraic Brady (Fine Gael) 229 8.7%

* Micheál Carrigy (Fine Gael) 648 24.5%

Victor Connell (Fianna Fáil) 129 4.9%

Amanda Duffy (Fianna Fáil) 68 2.6%

Gace Kearney (Independent) 112 4.2%

Frank Kilbride (Fine Gael) 110 4.2%

Mark Maguire (Sinn Féin) 119 4.5%

Turlough Pott McGovern (Independent) 402 15.2%

Joe Murphy (Fianna Fáil) 94 3.6%

Garry Murtagh (Fine Gael) 412 15.6%

* PJ Reilly (Fianna Fáil) 317 12.0%



* denotes outgoing councillor