Westmeath farmer purchases 120 acres for €790,000 at auction 

A Westmeath farmer has purchased a 120 acres non-residential farm for €790,000 at auction.

The auction took place on Thursday, April 26 in the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar and Dillon Murtagh, from Murtagh Bros Auctioneers, outlined that over twenty-four people attended the auction, and he described the bidding as 'steady and considered'.

The 120 acres property at Ballinacor, Moyvore, Co Westmeath is suitable for any farming enterprise, laid out in one

undivided division, and benefits from good road frontage and endless natural water supply.

There were four bidders in total with the bidding opening at €600,000. Bids in €10,000's and €5,000's followed up to the €760,000 mark.

At this stage, it was announced the property was "on the market" and bidding was left between two individuals and increased in €2,000's before being sold for €790,000 to a Westmeath farmer.

