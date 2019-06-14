Love Island 2019: Longford model Maura Higgins declares 'I don’t need to ask Molly-Mae’s permission to crack on with Tommy Fury'

Longford model Maura Higgins has only just arrived in the Love Island villa but she has made no secret of the fact she is interested in boxer Tommy Fury.



Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and tonight's episode has been extended by fifteen minutes.

EXCLUSIVE: The truth about Love Island's Ballymahon bombshell Maura Higgins



Tommy trains in the garden, Maura takes a front row seat and watches him work out.





Tommy and Maura later have a chat in the kitchen. Tommy asks “How was your first night?”



Maura says “I didn’t sleep a lot. Curtis was snoring! It was so loud.”



Tommy who slept outside on the day beds says “It was a pretty good sleep out here.”



Maura says “I was going to join you but I probably would have got in trouble.”



Maura’s keen to find out the latest on Tommy and Molly-Mae following their argument last night. She asks “How you feeling today?”



Tommy says “My mind is clear. I got everything I had to say out in the open last night.”



Maura says “Is it all cleared up? Any regrets?”

Tommy says “No regrets.”



Maura reflects in the Beach Hut about her feelings for Tommy. She says “I do like Tommy. I felt a connection. There’s a lot of eye contact. He’s sexy.”

Later that day, Amber has a chat with Maura and asks about how Maura’s dates went the previous night.



Amber says “Do you not think you’ve stepped on Molly-Mae’s toes a little bit?”



Maura says “He said that he wants to get to know me.”



Amber says “Molly-Mae really likes him as well.”



Maura says “She didn’t say that to me.”



It’s not long before Molly-Mae and Anna join Amber and Maura on the bean bags.





Molly-Mae wants to express to Maura how she feels about Tommy. She says “Tommy and I have been getting on really well. I’ve spent a lot of time with him in this villa.”



Referring to Molly-Mae and Tommy’s argument from the previous night, Maura replies “So, what was the argument you had then?”



Molly-Mae says “I felt like he prioritised you before even making sure I was ok.”



Maura says “I do feel like me and Tommy have a connection and I want to pursue that.”



Things get tense as Amber interrupts and addresses Maura “Do you think that maybe you should have pulled Molly-Mae aside?”



Maura says “No. They’re not in a relationship.”



Maura says to Molly-Mae “Last night, you didn’t say that you really liked him. There was a connection with me and Tommy. He did tell me he liked me. I’m here to find someone.”



Again, Amber interrupts and say to Maura “But you’re saying that you have a connection with him?”



Maura says “Yeah I do.”



In a bid to support Molly-Mae, Amber says “Relay that to her then [Molly-Mae].”



Maura reflects in the Beach Hut “I don’t need to ask Molly-Mae’s permission to crack on with Tommy Fury. Is she joking?”



It might have seemed that Tommy’s head had been turned to Maura, however Molly-Mae isn’t going to give up that easily. She’s keen to get things back on track with Tommy and that evening asks him for a chat on the terrace.



Molly-Mae says “Last night, I never expected to get as upset as I did. It made me realise a lot of things. I’m apologising for going off on you like that. It wasn’t necessary. I felt hurt that you didn’t pull me for a chat before you pulled Maura for a chat.”



Tommy says “I do apologise. It was a stupid thing to not pull you straight away after I’ve been coupled up with you for six days. Terrible move. I just don’t get why you didn’t lock it off. You were keeping your options open.”

Molly-Mae says “You’re the guy I like in here. I do want to show you that I still like you. If you feel like what you have with Maura, after knowing the girl for 24 hours, is stronger than what you have with me then that’s absolutely fine. Personally, I don’t feel like you’re going to get on with Maura better than you get along with me.”

Tommy reflects in the Beach Hut. He says “Maura has been in here a day and she has already told me more than what Molly-Mae has told me in six days. It is what it is. It’s a hard decision to make because me and Molly-Mae have a good connection but now the tables have turned.”



Shortly after, Maura and Tommy have a chat on the day beds. Maura wants to know where she stands.



Tommy then says “I’m hugely attracted to you. You know you’re sexy.”



Maura sees this as her opportunity to make a move. She says “What about if I asked you to kiss me?”



Will Tommy kiss Maura? While he appears torn between both Molly-Mae and her, could Maura’s bold move be enough to help him make his choice?

