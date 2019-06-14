Ratings soar as Longford model Maura Higgins shakes up the Love Island villa
Longford model Maura Higgins has created a big stir in the Love Island villa
Last night’s instalment of Love Island, which saw Longford model Maura Higgins shake up the villa, delivered the show’s highest viewing share this season beating the launch episode.
EXCLUSIVE: The truth about Love Island's Ballymahon bombshell Maura Higgins
Over 20% of all viewers in this time slot, between 9pm – 10pm, we’re watching Virgin Media Two, with an average of 238,000 viewers tuning in.
The opening episode of Love Island Season 5 has now been watched by over 600k people to date across all viewing platforms. This is up by almost 57% on last year’s launch episode.
Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and tonight's episode has been extended by fifteen minutes.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on