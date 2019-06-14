Ratings soar as Longford model Maura Higgins shakes up the Love Island villa

Last night’s instalment of Love Island, which saw Longford model Maura Higgins shake up the villa, delivered the show’s highest viewing share this season beating the launch episode.

Over 20% of all viewers in this time slot, between 9pm – 10pm, we’re watching Virgin Media Two, with an average of 238,000 viewers tuning in.

The opening episode of Love Island Season 5 has now been watched by over 600k people to date across all viewing platforms. This is up by almost 57% on last year’s launch episode.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and tonight's episode has been extended by fifteen minutes.