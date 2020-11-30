LISTEN | Longford schools allocated €556,000 for digital technology and remote learning programmes

Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty has welcomed the €556,000 in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Grants for primary and post-primary schools across county Longford.

WATCH | Santa makes special visit to Longford town to switch on Christmas lights

Deputy Flaherty said, “This funding (announced by Minister for Education Norma Foley TD) will enable the county’s 49 schools put in place robust systems to enable the use of digital technologies and also provide for remote learning opportunities. It will provide for the purchase of digital devices or software to loan to students and teachers; essential learning platforms and other ICT solutions.”

The grants will be paid on an automatic basis in early December to all schools.

Deputy Flaherty explained that there is a €2k individual grant for each school and then an additional €30.25 for each pupil attending a primary school and €42.26 for each pupil in the county’s nine secondary schools.

He also welcomed the increased focus on special education with an allocation of €36.30 for pupils attending a special school or special classes in a mainstream school.

WATCH | Emma keeps Longford flag flying high in New York during memorable Late Late Toy Show performance of 'Rule the World'

Added Deputy Flaherty, “It is also heartening to see that the challenges facing our DEIS schools have been acknowledged with an increased allocation of €33.68 for each pupil in the county’s eleven primary DEIS schools and €47.68 for pupils in the county’s four DEIS secondary schools.”

Deputy Flaherty says the Covid-19 crisis and extended period of school closures emphasised the importance of digital learning and technology.

He concluded: “The funding will help our schools support ongoing digital technology and learning programmes in the school whilst enhancing the experience for teachers and pupils alike.”

Also read: Colmcille GAA pays tribute to renowned Longford business man and community stalwart Michael Dolan

Meanwhile, Longford / Westmeath Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy also welcomed the announcement of the €556,000 funding by Minister for Education Norma Foley for schools in Longford to provide digital technology within the school and also to provide for remote learning.

He said, "Those measures can include the purchase of devices to loan to students and teachers, software, essential learning platforms and other ICT solutions as determined by the needs of the individual school. 38 primary schools will share 273,000 while a sum of 283,000 will be divided among the 9 post primary schools in the county."

WATCH | Longford families experiencing difficulty in accessing basic services for their children