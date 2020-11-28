Colmcille GAA pays tribute to renowned Longford business man and community stalwart Michael Dolan

Colmcille GAA club has paid tribute to renowned Longford business man and community stalwart Michael Dolan, whose death occurred, peacefully at his residence, Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, on Friday, November 27.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Annamai, by his twin brother Matthew and by his beloved daughter Angela, the late Michael will be sadly missed and remembered by his wife Junette, son Patrick and his husband Conor, daughter Regina and her partner Garreth, brothers Edmund and Gerard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Expressing their sympathy and paying tribute, Colmcille club posted on their Facebook page that "Michael was a renowned business man, farmer, shop, bar owner and undertaker. He was a great supporter of all events in the community.

"Michael was best known for his straight talking and one certainly knew where they stood with him. Many a deal was made at the counter, from selling cattle, to buying a piece of ham and even to buying a coffin.



"Michael, who received kidney dialysis every week, continued to carry out his life as normal as possible and prior to lockdown, opened his doors and enjoyed meeting all his customers on a daily basis.

"Michael hosted many ploughing meetings, darts matches and card games every Sunday night where a plate of sandwiches was always guaranteed. He also held Irish nights and parties in The Hilltop Lounge.



"Michael always had his premises warm and cosy for all his patrons.

"Colmcille GAA will sadly miss Michael, by all our lotto teams that went there religiously to sell our lotto prior to lockdown. We always had our end of year get together for our committee and lotto sellers in Michael's bar and he always made us feel very welcome and a great night was always had.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Michael’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford town at 11am on Sunday, November 29 (via Moyne) to arrive at St Colmcille’s Church, Aughnacliffe for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 25 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie.



The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to the Longford Branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.