LISTEN | Son tells mourners that former Longford TD, late Peter Kelly always believed he was born under a lucky star

"My Dad lived a wonderful life, he always believed he was born under a lucky star," outlined Peter Kelly Jnr during his poignant and fitting eulogy tribute to his late father, former Longford Fianna Fáil TD and councillor, Peter Snr, at his Funeral Mass which was celebrated in St Mel's Cathedral this morning.

"He had three great passions in life - his family and friends, Fianna Fáil and Longford," remarked Peter Jnr.

When Peter Kelly secured election to Dáil Éireann, his son said he had landed his dream job.

"To an outside eye, the work he did as a politician would have seemed mammoth but to him it was effortless because he loved doing it. He loved making representations and he absolutely did the best he could to get investment into the town and into the county."

To listen to Peter Kelly Jnr's eulogy at this morning's Funeral Mass click on the arrow at the bottom left corner of the photo that accompanies this story.

Photo caption: The funeral of the late Peter Kelly, accompanied by a guard of honour led by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin TD, John Kelly and Cllr Joe Flaherty, making its way through Longford town this morning. Photo: Syl Healy

ALSO LISTEN | Funeral Mass of late Peter Kelly hears he served the people of Longford with great commitment and sincerity

ALSO READ: Former TD Peter Kelly remembered as a 'larger than life' character and 'true Longford man' at touching funeral mass

Gallery | Late Peter Kelly served the people of Longford with great distinction





