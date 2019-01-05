LISTEN | Funeral Mass of late Peter Kelly hears he served the people of Longford with great commitment and sincerity

During his homily, at the Funeral Mass of the late Peter Kelly, former TD and councillor, this morning in St Mel's Cathedral, chief celebrant Fr Brendan O'Sullivan said the deceased served the people of Longford with great commitment and sincerity.

Mourners heard Fr O'Sullivan say, "Peter was someone who served the people of the county with great commitment and sincerity. And this was the backbone of his political career.

"He always wanted to leave his community a better place than he found it. His focus was on simplicity, not on the big issues, but on the nuts and bolts of family life.



"Like any life, political life too is no different, it has its highs and its lows. But Peter’s humility carried him through it all graciously with his great love of people and community."

To listen to Fr Brendan O'Sullivan's homily at this morning's Funeral Mass click on the arrow at the bottom left corner of the photo that accompanies this story.

Photo caption: The funeral of the late Peter Kelly, former TD and councillor, arriving at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford this morning. Photo: Syl Healy

