Late Peter Kelly lauded as a proud Longford man and honourable politician

Fine Gael's Cllr Micheál Carrigy has lauded the late Fianna Fáil TD and councillor, Peter Kelly, as a proud Longford man and honourable politician.



Cllr Carrigy stated, "I was deeply saddened to hear of the untimely death of the late Peter Kelly RIP.



"Peter was a well known proud Longford man who always worked to the best of his ability for his constituents.



"I knew Peter before I got involved in politics and I have always found him to be a fine, decent and honourable family man who worked so that Longford would be to the fore.



"That is the attribute of a fine honourable politician.



"I extend my sympathies to his wife Maura, his children and his extended family and friends. RIP."

