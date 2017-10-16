Longford Leader Motoring: Prices revealed for SEAT Arona

SEAT Ireland has revealed pricing for all the new SEAT Arona ahead of its arrival in Kildare in November.

odel of the SEAT Arona range start at just €17,995. The all-new SEAT Arona is SEAT’s first model in the A0 compact crossover segment, which is the fastest growing segment in Ireland.

Neil Dalton, Head of Marketing and Product at SEAT Ireland commented: “With every new model we introduce, one of our priorities is to ensure the pricing and specification is competitive for the market here in Ireland, and that we continue to provide value for our customers.

“We’re confident that we have achieved the best value vehicle in this rapidly growing segment.

“Overall, we are excited to be bringing the all-new SEAT Arona to Ireland in November.

“Our SUV range is proving to be very popular, and the Arona is the perfect complement to its larger brother the Ateca which is continuing to get a phenomenal reaction from Irish drivers.”

The all-new SEAT Arona is the brand's third new model release in 2017, after the upgraded Leon and the all-new Ibiza.

This is yet another addition to the SEAT range in its biggest product offensive ever, which also includes the Ateca and the upcoming large 7 seater size SUV that will be released in late 2018.

The all-new SEAT Arona sits neatly within the SUV range as the younger brother in the family, in an outstanding and bright way, that combines the advantages of its compact dimensions in the city with its crossover attributes to get out of the city and go even further.

This vehicle has all of the driving assistance and infotainment systems you know and love from other SEAT models, such as Front Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hill Hold control, Fatigue Detection, Rain and Headlight Sensors, Multi-Collision Brake, Keyless Entry and Start System, precise and high-quality rear camera, premium 8" black panel touchscreen, and wireless charger with GSM signal amplifier, Rear Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection and the Park Assistance System.

To find out call to your Kildare SEAT dealer TP Waters in Kildare town.