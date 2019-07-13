WATCH | Thousands sing along to This Is with the brilliant Christy Dignam and Aslan at Longford Summer Festival
Wow ! This YouTube video by John Finnerty Event Photography speaks for itself as thousands sing along to This Is with the brilliant Christy Dignam and Aslan at Longford Summer Festival on Wednesday night.
