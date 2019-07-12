WATCH| Bagatelle, night seven - Longford Summer Festival

The Longford Summer Festival action recommenced earlier tonight, July 12, with Bagetelle doing their thing into the night on Ballymahon street, Longford town - check out the video above.

The big night of the show is yet to come, however, as on Saturday, July 13, the Stunning take center stage.

That is not where the entertainment ends either, as rising Irish favourites State Lights, who have a Longford interest due to band member Joe Regan, will also be on hand to rock out for the people of Longford.

A family fun day will then hit Ballymahon street from 2-6pm on Sunday, July 14, before Longford is treated to further musical action.

From 7-11pm, be ready for the vocal talents of local artist Katie Gallagher (KTG), the Dublin city ramblers and finally, the High Kings, who will draw the 2019 Longford Summer Festival to a conclusion.