WATCH: Trio of soccer legends hit JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick

THREE soccer legends formed the star attraction on the fairway at Adare Manor.

Former Liverpool defender Alan Hansen, Reds forward Kenny Dalglish and Chelsea centre-back John Terry were mobbed as they teed off in the JP McManus Pro-Am.

They signed Pro-Am caps, alongside Liverpool and Chelsea jerseys, as well as posing for selfies with the supporters.

John, who captained Chelsea to Premier League and domestic cup honours, said: "It's great to be here. Absolutely loving it. The course is immaculate, I've never seen anything like it. It's great to see the fans out."

It's the second time the 41-year-old has been in Limerick - three years ago, he enjoyed his birthday at this same venue.

But it's the first time he has teamed up on the links with Messrs Dalglish, Hansen and professional Padraig Harrington.

"There's no rivalry at all today. I'm with two legends and it's absolute pleasure," he smiled.

Former Match of the Day pundit Alan saw things slightly differently though.

"I play with Kenny on a Wednesday and a Saturday at Hillside, our golf club. We are competitive. It's the first time we've ever played with John Terry. He is a really good golfer, a really nice guy. But he was a Chelsea player!"

For his part, Kenny Dalglish said of the Adare course: "It's absolutely magnificent. If you can't enjoy this, it's not worthwhile playing golf."

It was his debut at Adare Manor.

"I'm not sure I'll be asked back! I'm grateful to be here though. It's just so welcome and enjoyable," he added.

As for his and his former Liverpool teammate, he said: "This is why we took football up for a living and not golf! The scores aren't great but the most important thing is we have enjoyed it."

Alan - who is visiting Adare a third time - was a fixture on Saturday night television on BBC One's Match of the Day until eight years ago when he stepped aside.

Asked if he fancied a return to the screen, he laughed: "No, I have six grandchildren so they are my priority But it's still great coming here and seeing the crowds."

"I've not played in crowds like this for 35 years. It's ridiculous," he grinned

Before a crowd handing out a sea of red shirts, the former Scotland international described Liverpool fans as "the best in the world."