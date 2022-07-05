In Pictures: 40 more photographs from Day 2 of the JP McManus Pro-Am

The JP McManus Pro-Am has drawn to a close following a sensational two days of golf at Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort.
Limerick Live has been on location during the sold-out event which featured ten of the 11 top golfers in the World.
The winning professional was Xander Schauffele, who shot a two-under-par today following a course record 64 Monday.
Around 40,000 people attended each of the two days and tens of millions of euro has been raised for charities in Limerick and across the Mid West.
The star-studded event has also provided a major economic boost to Adare and the wider area
