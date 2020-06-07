Highlights of three #GAAGloryDays to remember for Longford supporters

During the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the GAA has been releasing some superb #GAAGloryDays footage as we pine for a return to on-field action.

Here are the highlights of three #GAAGloryDays to remember for Longford GAA supporters in 2010 when within a matter of weeks Longford shocked the GAA world by defeating Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park and then became the Leinster Minor Football Champions, defeating Offaly at Croke Park.

The compilation also features 2018 and Longford recording a famous Championship victory over Leinster rivals Meath!

