WATCH: GAA confirm plan for safe return to Gaelic Games

The GAA, An Cumann Camogaíochta and the LGFA have today published a plan for a safe return to Gaelic games for the three organisations.

The plan is the work of a specially appointed Advisory Committee, which included representatives of all three bodies, the GPA and a number of medical experts.

It offers a route back to activity, subject to the government timelines being achieved in the weeks and months ahead.

It is broken down into sections covering Medical Advice; Preparing for a Safe Return; Information for Players and Team Personnel; Summary and Checklist; Roadmap for Return to Activity

Some of the stand-out elements of the report include:

Juvenile and Youth competitions to take place from July 31st To Mid-October. This would include club games for underage sides.

Adult competitions (involving county players) to take place from July 31 to Sunday October 11.

Inter county competitions, provincial championship and All-Ireland series in hurling and football, or even the resumption of the 2020 leagues, to take place no sooner than October 17. The GAA will publish this plan when they enter phase three at the end of June.

From June 8 the following is permitted under the plan:

Dedicated GAA walking tracks may be used for recreational use in groups of no more than 4 people

Persons using the facilities must be located within the recommended 20km radius

Individual training at home incorporating running/aerobic/agility training, resistance training and skills training.

All other GAA grounds remain closed.

No games, or team or small group training permitted on GAA facilities

All clubrooms and dressing room facilities closed.

Covid-19 protocols related to training to be developed in line with ‘Return to Play’ requirements and medical advice.

From June 29, the following is permitted:

All GAA pitches open.

Training to recommence for Adult and Juvenile teams in small groups only (details below)

Access to GAA buildings and indoor facilities including meeting rooms not permitted (exception: sanitized toilet facility)

All forms of competition remain postponed; entry to grounds restricted to playing & management personnel only.

Cohort Group 1 (u14 and below) begin training – small groups (not more than 10 players/2 coaches in a designated area of the pitch) for non-contact training under social distancing guidelines – where players can maintain the Govt advised distance from each other (currently 2m)

Cohort Group 2 (15-18) begin training – small groups (not more than 10 players/2 coaches in a designated area of the pitch) for non-contact training under social distancing guidelines – where players can maintain the Govt advised distance from each other (currently 2m)

(Note: Underage groups must be comprised in accordance with the ratios provided for by the Code of Behaviour. Parental or guardian sign off will be required for underage participation)

Cohort Group 3 (adult) begin training – small groups (not more than 10 player/2 coaches in a designated area of the pitch) for non-contact training under social distancing guidelines – where players can maintain the Govt advised distance from each other (currently 2m)

The type of training envisaged is Running, Aerobic training, resistance training, agility and ball work.

Players cannot share equipment (such as water bottles) and all other equipment used must be sanitised before and after training

Contact tracing measures to be in place.

All participants to complete Health Questionnaire and submit to Covid Supervisor on entry to the ground at each session

Covid Supervisor to ensure temperature of all team participants is recorded on the Health Questionnaire before entry to ground. If Temperature is over 37.5°c individual must return home.

All players and coaches to sanitise their hands - on entry and departure from grounds.

No access to indoor club training facilities permitted

Club facility to display signage and information for managing Covid-19.

Parent/guardian must drop off and collect child at the club.

From July 20:

All forms of team and group training permitted

Resumption of club competitions for all cohorts from Friday July 31st

Access to GAA buildings and indoor facilities including meeting rooms not permitted.

Water Bottles must not be shared. Other equipment can be shared but must be washed/sanitised at beginning and end of training and games

Contact tracing measures to be in place for all players and backroom personnel

All participants to complete Health Questionnaire and submit to Covid Supervisor on entry to the ground at each session.

Covid Supervisor to ensure temperature of all team participants is recorded on the Health Questionnaire before entry to ground. If Temperature is over 37.5°c individual must return home.

All players and coaches to sanitise their hands - on entry and departure from grounds.

Club facility to display signage and information for managing Covid-19.

Parent/guardian must drop off and collect child at the club.

Separate and updated advice on the Safe Return for inter county players will be published during Phase 4.

#Limitations on spectator numbers to be confirmed (in line with Govt Guidelines)

#Separate spectators from players in line with social distancing requirements.

(#Further information on Spectators and spectator safety will be provided before Phase 4 commences)

From August 10:

Club Competitions continue

Access to GAA buildings and indoor facilities including meeting rooms, gyms, exercise studios permitted where regular and effective cleaning can be carried out and where required indoor social distancing measures can be maintained. Access to club facilities to be monitored.

Contact tracing measures to remain in place.

Adequate sanitisers to be available throughout the facility.

Club facility to display signage and information for managing Covid-19. Spectator numbers to be managed in line with agreed protocols and government guidance.

#Limitations on spectator numbers (in line with Govt Guidelines)

(#Further information on Spectators and spectator safety will be provided before Phase 4 commences)

Subject to no changes in medical advice or research there will be a resumption of inter county training from 14th September.

Outline Games proposal:

Juvenile and Youth competitions to take place from July 31st To Mid-October.

Adult competitions (involving county players) to take place from July 31st to Sunday October 11th

Inter county competitions to take place no sooner than October 17th

(Full revised inter county calendar to be agreed and will be published once the GAA proceeds to phase 3)