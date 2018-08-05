Watch | Longford's Darragh Greene, Ireland’s first sub 60 second 100m Breaststroke swimmer, in action in European Championship 200m Breaststroke semi-final

Just in case of you missed it on TV earlier this evening, Sunday, August 5, here is your opportunity to watch the seriously talented, Darragh Greene of Longford, Ireland’s first sub 60 second 100m Breaststroke swimmer, in action in the European Championship 200m Breaststroke semi-final.

In a stacked 200m Breaststroke Semi-Final, Darragh Greene clocked 2:11.36, his third fastest time in the event.



European breaststroke is renowned as the strongest continent in male breaststroke and by some margin and most of the semi-finalists in this event this evening will be those we will expect to see in the equivalent semi-finals in the World Championships next summer.

The positive news for Darragh is that his time in the heats this morning would have qualified him for any Olympic semi-final in non-suited history thus far.