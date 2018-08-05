Longford's Darragh Greene misses out on 200m Breaststroke final at European Swimming Championships in Glasgow

Longford's Darragh Greene, Ireland’s first sub 60 second 100m Breaststroke swimmer, recorded his 3rd fastest ever swim for the 200m Breaststroke in this evening's semi-final of the European Championships in Glasgow.



Earlier this morning, day three of the championships, Darragh achieved his second fastest ever 200m Breaststroke swim when he was third in his heat in a time of 2:11.22. That qualified him for the semi-final in seventh place.

In a stacked semi-final, National Centre Dublin swimmer Darragh, finished sixth in a time of 2:11.36 and 13th overall - it was also his 3rd fastest ever 200m Breaststroke swim.





Darragh recorded his fastest 200m Breaststroke time - 2:10.53 - at the Irish Open this year.



Darragh narrowly missed out on the final of the 100m Breaststroke after a swim-off on Friday.

