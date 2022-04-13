WATCH | Darren Craven's stunning goal as Longford Town sink Cobh Ramblers

A stunning Darren Craven goal lit up Bishopsgate last night (Tuesday, April 12) as Longford Town stormed to a two nil victory over Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.
This fine win for Gary Cronin's side sees them to climb up to third place in the league table.
Craven's stunner - he also scored in the Midlands El Clasico win over Athlone Town the previous Saturday - came in the 25th minute.
Visitors Cobh did give the home side plenty of food for thought but Longford Town wrapped up the points five minutes from time after Eric Molloy left the twine dangling.
Longford are away to Bray Wanderers FC next Monday, April 18 at 3.30pm in the Carlisle Grounds.
️ " "— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 12, 2022
An absolutely incredible strike by the Longford man to give his side the lead @LongfordTownFC 1-0 @CobhRamblersFC
Sign up | https://t.co/7rzXOfm8p9#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/Wm64mN20uP
FT | @LongfordTownFC 2-0 @CobhRamblersFC— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) April 12, 2022
Eric Molloy with the second for Longford Town as they pick up another win
Sign up | https://t.co/7rzXOfm8p9#LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/xf2dvXC1QM
! || ⚫️— Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) April 12, 2022
Here is your LTFC squad for tonight's game against Cobh Ramblers. ⚽️
New signing Joe Doyle is on the bench!
| https://t.co/o1EchmUb72#Town2022 | #LTFC pic.twitter.com/u8SLJcyznc
Tonight’s Cobh Ramblers team to face @LongfordTownFC— Cobh Ramblers FC (@CobhRamblersFC) April 12, 2022
▪️Sean Barron returns in goal
▪️Kargbo and Abbott in for Kavanagh and O’Connell
▪️Abbo captains the side
Live from 19:45 - https://t.co/9FehNSMCV5 pic.twitter.com/We8HSn1cDa
Absolutely big time. Longford play good style of football out from the back under Gary Cronin and to be honest, prob the best side I have seen in the First Division other than Cork City.— John O'Shea (@JohnOShea1993) April 12, 2022
Longford beat Galway and drew 1-1 away to Waterford when Waterford levelled in 93rd min
