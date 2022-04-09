Search

10 Apr 2022

Longford Town cruise to comfortable victory over Athlone in the Midlands El Clasico

SSE Airtricity League First Division: Longford Town 2 Athlone Town 0

Longford Town manager Gary Cronin and scorer of Longford's opening goal Darren Craven

Gary Cronin's Longford Town moved up to fourth place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division following tonight's comfortable two nil win over Athlone in the Midlands El Clasico at Bishopsgate. 

The sides were deadlocked, nil all at half time, however, Longford Town took over completely in the second half with the all-important goals coming from Darren Craven and Michael Barker in the 48th and 54th minutes, respectively.

Tuesday, April 12
Bishopsgate: SSE Airtricity League First Division - Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, kick off 7:45pm

