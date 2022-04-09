Longford Town cruise to comfortable victory over Athlone in the Midlands El Clasico

Longford Town manager Gary Cronin and scorer of Longford's opening goal Darren Craven
Gary Cronin's Longford Town moved up to fourth place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division following tonight's comfortable two nil win over Athlone in the Midlands El Clasico at Bishopsgate.
SSE Airtricity League First Division: Longford Town 2 Athlone Town 0
The sides were deadlocked, nil all at half time, however, Longford Town took over completely in the second half with the all-important goals coming from Darren Craven and Michael Barker in the 48th and 54th minutes, respectively.
Next Up
Tuesday, April 12
Bishopsgate: SSE Airtricity League First Division - Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers, kick off 7:45pm
Full Time— Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) April 9, 2022
Town 2-0 Athlone#Town2022 | ⚫
Unbeaten in 18 El Clasicos. pic.twitter.com/FcOrCrsdH3
⏱54' - GOOOOAAAALLLL!!!! BARKER SCORES FOR LONGFORD TOWN!— Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) April 9, 2022
Longford Town 2-0 Athlone Town
#Town2022 | #LOITV | #ElClásico | ⚫ pic.twitter.com/eeSwbMorci
⏱48' - GOOOOAAAALLLL!!!! CRAVEN SCORES FOR LONGFORD TOWN!— Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) April 9, 2022
Longford Town 1-0 Athlone Town#Town2022 | #LOITV | #ElClásico | ⚫
! || ⚫️— Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) April 9, 2022
Here is your LTFC squad for tonight's game against Athlone. ⚽️
One change to the starting XI from last week's game with Mick McDonnell dropping to the bench and Michael Barker starting in his place.
| https://t.co/gKbgkMawGa#Town2022 | #LTFC pic.twitter.com/mI8nRCMsJs
