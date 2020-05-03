FAI coach education webinars off to a positive start

Football may still be on hold, but the Football Association of Ireland wants to help coaches continue to learn and that is why a new webinar series has been launched.

The first episode, which focused on Grassroots Football, aired last Saturday and received hugely positive feedback from coaches all around who tuned in and engaged with the content.

A new webinar will be posted every week for the next four months with specialised topics discussed by Coach Education Tutors Paul Osam, Tom Mohan, Tom O'Connor, Colin O'Brien, Jim Crawford and Jason Donohoe, who all have experience managing at international level.

During the webinars, the Tutors will reveal an assignment that coaches who have been involved on FAI Coach Education courses can complete as part of their Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

FAI Head of Coach Education Niall O'Regan said: "It was important to us in the Coach Education Department that we stayed connected with coaches during this period and what better way than to have our Tutors provide unique insights to various topics through a series of weekly webinars.

"We have received great support from FAI High Performance Director Ruud Dokter and the coaching community in getting these webinars set up. The first episode was a tremendous success with superb feedback coming in from coaches at all levels of the game.

"We are excited by the next number of episodes to come and hope that we can provide more tips & valuable information to coaches."

Next up in the series, Republic of Ireland Under-16 Head Coach Paul Osam - who has enjoyed success at Victory Shield and UEFA Development Tournaments - will discuss preparation and execution for an international tournament.

On May 16, Tom Mohan will focus on the specifics of team meetings - pre and post training & games. The Ireland Under-19 Head Coach's experience of leading his team to the semi-finals of last summer's European Championships will provide a fantastic insight to how he made of the most of his team meetings.

A week later, Tom O'Connor, who has previously been in charge of the Ireland Women's Senior Team and Ireland Men's Under-16s, will discuss the impact that leadership has on coaching.

Ireland Under-17 Head Coach Colin O'Brien will talk about the preparation that he went through ahead of the opening game of the 2019 UEFA Under-17 European Championships, which was hosted in Ireland, and acted as his third successive finals tournament at that level.

Newly-appointed Under-21 Manager Jim Crawford has chosen the current Under-21 European Championship qualifying campaign as his topic of discussion, where he can point to the work already completed and what lies in store for their three remaining games.

Ireland Under-15 Head Coach Jason Donohoe, who has done excellent work in introducing players to international football. will go into detail of the tactical analysis review that he conducted on opposing teams throughout the last year.

Following on from the Coach Education Tutors, there will be specialised webinars focusing on topics such as Goalkeeping, Football Fitness, Performance Analysis, Futsal, Session Planning, and Football For All. While there will also be an exclusive episode with High Performance Director Ruud Dokter.

Make sure to check out the webinars each Saturday as they will be posted on the FAI Coach Education Twitter page and on the FAI TV YouTube page.



FAI Coach Education Webinars

May 9: Paul Osam

May 16: Tom Mohan

May 23: Tom O'Connor

May 30: Colin O'Brien

June 6: Jim Crawford

June 13: Jason Donohoe

June 20: Female Coaching

June 27: Performance Analysis

July 4: Session Planning

July 11: UEFA Coach Education

July 18: Coach Education Pathway 2021-2025

July 25: Ruud Dokter

August 1: Football Fitness

August 8: Goalkeeping

August 15: Futsal

August 22: Football For All

August 29: Grassroots Part II