WATCH: Irish songwriter sneaks onto Indiana Jones 5 film set for his latest song

Donegal songwriter Rory Gallagher may have landed himself in some Hollywood hot water after releasing the video to his latest single Donna Don't Take My Summer.

Edinburgh-based Rory sneaked onto the set of Indiana Jones 5, some of which was being shot in Glasgow at 5 am one morning a few weeks ago, and filmed himself singing his new song - before he was chased by security guards.

But he left some of the hilarious footage at the end of the video on youtube.

“The song is about New York City in the late 70s so I could not believe my luck when Paramount Pictures Hollywood gave Glasgow a $1 million makeover to look like Manhattan in 1970 for the new movie,” he said, adding: “I couldn't resist!"

His colourful upbeat retro pop tune is a huge departure for Rory, who goes by the music project name Rory and the Island. His song has nods to the New York disco scene of the late 1970s, channelling artists such as Quincy Jones, KC and the Sunshine Band and Nile Rogers, co-founder of Chic.

During his filming - some of which appears in the video - Rory was spotted by a security guard.

Quick-thinking Rory, recalling the well-known Anchorman film and its presenter on a fictional KVWN channel 4, pulled out his microphone, adopted a reporter-style stance and quipped: “Good morning, this is Ron Burgundy with San Diego news!”

The single was released ahead of Rory and the Island returning to the live music scene with two sold out shows in the Dublin Castle Camden, London, this coming weekend.

Speaking of the single itself Rory said: “After releasing two quite introverted melancholic songs during the pandemic I decided that with a bit of light at the end of the tunnel to just go crazy with a feel good bubblegum pop summer song, now all we need is some weather!" .

Overly optimistic, Kilcar native Rory may have been spoiled by living in Lanzarote for 12 years where he and his wife Cara owned The Island Bar.

Rory has been releasing and producing his own music since 2010 under the project name Rory and the Island and has had quite the 17 months since the global pandemic began. After moving his family to Edinburgh to open a brand new live music bar in the city called The Wildcat in March 2020, the venue never saw its official opening night due to Covid19 and Rory Gallagher found himself locked down in a new city and very very lost.

Like most musicians he began live facebook gigs every week and opted for "escapism" in his shows making them very colourful, upbeat and quirky as opposed to holding a mirror up to the depressing situation.

Rory and the Island gradually built up 30,000 facebook followers with some of his shows averaging up to 50,000 views on facebook a week during the early spring.

As he has done all of his life, Rory and the Island decided to keep playing original music in among all the requests he was getting from the public, and two of his new songs When the Lights go Down and Miss This both then charted at number one on iTunes Ireland in the past year.

This huge outpouring of new interest has led to Rory and the Island having seven sold out shows coming up in Ireland and the UK, with his Dublin and Belfast shows in Opium and the Blackbox selling out in less than 48 hours.

Rory is probably best known in Donegal for his 2012 GAA anthem "Jimmys winning matches".

Meanwhile, it’s now 20 years since the the summer of 2001, when Rory was lead singer and bass player with Donegal indie-Pop Punk trio The Revs who had a huge hit with their debut single Wired to the Moon which stayed in the Irish charts for nine weeks and led to the band winning best newcomer at the Meteor and Hotpress awards in Dublin.

Donna Don't Take My Summer has received a great reaction since being released last week entering the Irish iTunes charts at no. 16 and the songwriter charts at Number 1. It has just been added to the RTE playlist, and is available on iTunes, Spotify and all major platforms.