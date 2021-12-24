WATCH | The unique Christmas sound of Jingle Bells from Granard Ukulele Hub musicians

All the young musicians across Longford have been working hard to showcase their musical talents this Christmas.
Music Generation Longford music hubs in Ballymahon, Granard, Drumlish and Longford each recorded a festive video to make up for not getting a Christmas concert this year.
We hope you enjoy this bit of festive cheer.
