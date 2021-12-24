GALLERY | Santa pays special visit to Longford rugby club

Use the Next > above or below to go through the gallery

The Longford rugby club Mini Rugby players were delighted by the visit of Santa Claus to CPL Park on Sunday past.

All the players got to meet him, confirmed they had been great over the year and told him what they want for Christmas.

They all walked away with a token to remember their meeting on the day too! Well done to all our Committee members and parents on our Mini section who facilitated the special visit.

The President and Board of Longford RFC would like to wish all our players, members and friends a Very Merry Christmas and a Safe and Covid free 2022. The past two years have undoubtedly been some of the hardest the club has experienced, due to the Covid pandemic but it is extremely heartening to see how much effort has gone in from all our players and members to get back playing rugby safely and helping to raise funds to keep the show on the road. We all really looking forward to a better 2022.