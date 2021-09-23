Search

23/09/2021

WATCH | Longford's Jimmy Jests baffled by lack of interest in 'the best student accommodation you'll ever see' #NoKeysNoDegrees

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford's Jimmy Jests tells us that 'it’s important to look at the world from all angles and to interpret different scenarios with a satirical eye' and as the Union of Students Ireland (USI) protested outside the Dáil today to demand action on the student accommodation crisis, Jimmy revealed he has the best accommodation you've ever seen available for rent.

Unsurprisingly, Jimmy tells is that his phone has been silent with a lack of interest in his '€1,100 per month, all mod cons' offering. 

