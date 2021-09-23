Students to protest accommodation crisis outside Dáil today
The Union of Students Ireland (USI) are due to protest outside the Dáil today to demand action on the student accommodation crisis.
A demonstration will take place from noon and will conclude after a sleep-out overnight to raise awareness for their demands.
❌❌ No Keys No Degrees! ❌❌— Union of Students in Ireland (@TheUSI) September 22, 2021
TOMORROW (Thursday) USI will stage a demonstration outside the Dáil from 12noon and sleep out overnight demanding urgent action on the student crisis accommodation#NoKeysNoDegrees #SéanadhTíSéanadhOideachais pic.twitter.com/Jp17ja2Ebq
According to the USI, the demands include funding for purpose-built student accommodation, rent controls, action to retain student beds, and a freeze on course places without increase in living spaces.
They stated on their Twitter page that their calls have received "no response from government" and that "many students [are] deferring, dropping out or sofa surfing".
