WATCH | Planning your #staycation? This new Longford tourism film will whet your appetite #VisitLongford

Longford Tourism has released the first of four new short films looking at Longford in each of the four seasons.

The first film of the series ‘Longford in Autumn’ was released this week and is now available to view on the Longford Tourism website and YouTube channel.

The video features the song ‘Lordy, Lordy’ by Longford band Brave Giant.

The video was produced by Granard-based film production company Harp Media, whose recent short film ‘Drifting’ starred Emmy-nominated actor Paul Mescal (Normal People) and premiered at this year’s Galway Film Fleadh.

