Top 11 quieter walks in Longford to enjoy during Covid-19 crisis

Covid-19 has forced thousands of people and families to stay away from indoor group activities, but we are very fortunate in Longford to have an endless list of free walks and walking trails to enjoy.

So if you’re looking to get out and about with the kids, there’s nothing better than a day in fresh air exploring Longford's hidden gems and beautiful peaceful villages.

Walks at Derrycassin Woods, Newcastle Woods, the Lanesboro Commons Walk and Cairn Hill, are more popular than ever right now.

Here are 11 great places in Longford to enjoy, along with some other significant trails.

Remember to park your car responsibly and not block emergency exits, lock it and do not leave valuables in sight, keep dogs on a lead, bring a well charged phone to check location, rain jackets and a snack in a backpack, and bring home your rubbish.

#1 Derrycassin Woods

Derrycassin Woods is a lovely forested walk on a former estate in North Longford. Located on the shores of Lough Gowna, the forest covers an area of 179 acres and there are three recommended routes to suit all fitness levels: The Nature Trail (1.5km), the Walled Garden Walk (1.5km), and the Main Avenue Walk (3.25km). Signposting onsite directs the walkers on the various routes but the visitor is welcome to explore and create their own walking route. The entrance is to the right of Mullinalaghta football pitch.

#2 Longford Slí na Sáinte

Starting at Bridge Street in Longford town. You walk along a path alongside the River Camlin, into the Mall park. You loop around this beautiful park before emerging on to the historic Battery Road. From there you walk the short distance back to Bridge Street. Route is 2.6km.

#3 Newcastle Woods Walk

Newcastle Woods Walk is a nice location for walks near Ballymahon, on part of the old Newcastle House estate, now managed by Coillte as a commercial forest. Two walks start at Newcastle Bridge (car park is located here), the Access for All Route (400m) and the River Inny Walk (3km). The starting point for the Wandering Walk (2km) and the Church Walk (5km) is about 500m away on the same side of the road.

#4 Aughnacliffe Walking Trail

The walk runs alongside a beautiful children’s playground. Get right up close to the water’s edge – there is a stretch of boardwalk running right alongside and even over the lake. Route is 1.2km.

#5 The Mall Walk in Longford

The Mall is a popular location for family walks. This landscaped park runs alongside the banks of the River Camlin and can be found right in the centre of Longford Town. There is a playground, as well as adventure and exercise equipment dotted around the park. Route covers 1.9km.

#6 Lanesboro Commons Walk

This is a beautiful 3.2km walk through a natural woodland along the banks of the river Shannon. The walk is very easy. The trails narrows at the furthermost stretches of the loop – it might not be possible for example to push a buggy at this point. However you can always turn back. The nearby playground and facilities in Lanesboro make this a great day out for a family.

#7 Cairn Hill

The views from the summit of Cairn Hill are spectacular where nine counties are visible. The route is quite steep at times, but once you get over this stretch, the gradient isn’t as bad. The surface is paved for the first 0.7km. However the next segment of the walk is a rough stone surface.



#8 Edenmore Bog Walk

Edenmore Bog Walk is a looped trail of about 5km around part of the North Longford boglands. The walk has been developed by the Ballinamuck Community Enterprise Group, with the support of Fáilte Ireland and is featured on the Discover Ireland website www.discoverireland.ie. This trail is a unique setting for a self guided tour of pristine bogland habitat, introducing the walker to the biodiversity of bogland plants and animals as well as many other features of interest along the route.

#9 Abbeyshrule Walking Route

Beautiful 4.8km walk through this National Tidy Towns winning village. The walk runs alongside the Royal Canal, and is a flat easy route. The route takes you by the historic Whitworth Aqueduct and the ruins of a Cistercian Abbey.

#10 The Royal Canal Walk

The 90-mile long manmade Royal Canal waterway links the River Liffey in Dublin to the River Shannon at the Roscommon/Longford border. The Canal and it’s towpaths, harbours and bridges are open for public walking, and you can see a number of plants, animals, birds and fish. Keep an eye out for the swans in particular!









#11 Corlea Bog Walk

Beautiful walk through spectacular bogland. Convenient to Corlea Interpretative Centre.



Other significant trails in Longford......

* The Royal Canal Longford





* Rebel Longford Trail





* Edgeworth Heritage & Literary Trail





* South & North Longford Trails



