Longford Leader gallery: New tourism brochure will highlight Longford’s best bits

Longford, which is centrally located in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, has plenty to keep any visitor entertained.

A new Longford County and Town map has been compiled and launched by Longford Tourism.

Rustylemon Design, Lanesboro was commissioned for the design of the maps and brochure which details the Heritage, Walking and Driving trails in the County.

The idea behind the brochure is to combine the attractions available in County Longford to make it more accessible for locals and visitors alike.

A Google Maps list of things to do in County Longford has also been compiled by Longford Tourism in line with this new brochure.

The list can be accessed by visiting the following link: shorturl.at/bsvDJ. This list will be available on @longfordtourism on Facebook and @longfordtourismofficial on Instagram.

Longford Tourism have engaged with all schools in County Longford and are distributing this new brochure to the schools with a view to encouraging local schools to visit the attractions in their County.

The first of a series of four short movies has also been launched – ‘Longford in Autumn’ commissioned by Harp Media in Granard who are up and coming film makers working with actors such as Paul Mescal from the recent successful Normal People aired on RTE.

This short movie will be available for viewing on the Longford Tourism Youtube channel (longfordtourism) and on social media.

Finally, three new postcards of Longford have been launched. The overall objective of the brochure, google maps list, postcards and short movie is to positively promote Longford and let people know what’s on offer.

If you fancy getting out and active, visit some of the beautiful walks right on your door step.

North Longford is home to the beautiful Derrycassin Woods, Leebeen Park and Edenmore bog walk. Experience some of Longford’s views from the Corn Hill walking trail and the Brí Leith Walk on Ardagh Mountain.

In south Longford, Newcastle Woods, Corlea Bog Amenity Walk, the Commons Woodland Trail and of course the Royal Canal greenway are worth a visit.

The Royal Canal starts off at Dublin’s Spencer Dock going through Counties Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and ends in both Clondra, Co Longford and Longford town.

