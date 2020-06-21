The Cranberries ‘Dreams’, re-worked and recorded remotely by top female artists in aid of Safe Ireland

An inspired cover of The Cranberries ‘Dreams’, has been re-worked and recorded remotely by some of Ireland’s finest female artists in aid of Safe Ireland, the national social change agency working to end domestic abuse and coercive control in Ireland and helping women and children living in crisis.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a 25% rise in domestic violence calls to An Garda Síochana reported in Ireland.

Irish Women In Harmony are some of Ireland’s most talented and accomplished musicians, together amassing over 200 million Spotify streams.

The single had its first play on 2FM’s Tracy Clifford show and the video premiered on the RTE Six O’Clock News. #IWIH #WomenSupportingWomen

Grammy nominated singer/songwriter and producer of this cover version RuthAnne came up with the initiative and said, "There are so many amazing trailblazers and emerging female artists and musicians in Ireland. In what sometimes seems like a male dominated industry in this country, we feel like it’s important to inspire the young girls of today by showcasing all of the incredible women in Irish music. More importantly, we wanted to come together as the Irish Women in Harmony to raise awareness and funds for a charity close to all of our hearts, Safe Ireland, who support domestic abuse victims and survivors. During lockdown the rates of reported abuse have risen by a frightening 25% and we want to help in whatever way we can. We are covering an iconic song, "Dreams" by The Cranberries. Dolores was an influence and inspiration to all of us so we wanted to pay homage to her. Having all of us coming together, women supporting women is exactly what’s needed and we hope this movement spreads far and wide and inspires others."

All proceeds made from the release of Irish Women in Harmony’s cover of Dreams by The Cranberries will go to Safe Ireland.

Sharon O’Halloran, Co-CEO of Safe Ireland, the national policy and service hub for 39 frontline domestic violence services around the country said, “Safe Ireland is honoured that the gifted team involved in this beautiful song has come together in support of our work to protect women and children from abuse and violence. As our country begins to open up, our services are expecting that many more women and children who have been living in intolerable situations with their abusers for weeks now will reach out for support and safety. The funding generated by Irish Women in Harmony will go directly to women and children through our services, to help them find the safety and freedom they need and deserve.”

Safe Ireland is the national social change agency working to end domestic abuse and coercive control in Ireland. They collaborate in their work with 39 specialist frontline domestic violence (DV) services throughout Ireland, who are Members of Safe Ireland. Together, they support the development and provision of critical lifelines to an average of 13,500 women and children every year (DV National Statistics 2018).

Since early March, Safe Ireland has been working closely with its 39 members throughout Ireland, to problem-solve complex and newly emerging issues arising in DV frontline service provision as a result of Covid-19. DV services are classified as essential services under the current Covid-19 National Emergency.

Initially, of critical importance to the sector was the need to limit the opportunity of the coronavirus to spread in emergency refuge settings many of which are communal and have limited facilities for self-isolation or to practice safe physical distancing. Safe Ireland members had to quickly reconfigure and develop creative, safe ways to ensure that women knew that they were open and operating, that they could be reached easily in a variety of ways and to help find alternative accommodation.

During Covid-19, many women and children have been locked down with their abusers behind closed doors, for over three months now. Many survivors have reported that their aggressors have used the virus as a weapon of control and that they have found it difficult to find the time and space to reach out for support. As the country opens up and people return to work, services are now experiencing an increase in calls and needs, particularly for women with multiple children, who are concerned about the double damage that lockdown alongside abuse may have had. Many services are saying that in reality, this is only the beginning.

Support Irish Women in Harmony and Safe Ireland

Stream the release here https://orcd.co/iwihdreams

Donate to Safe Ireland here https://www.safeireland.ie/ get-involved/how-to-fundraise- and-donate/#donatenow

To donate €4 now text SAFE to 50300

100% of your donation goes to SAFE Ireland across most network operators. Some operators apply VAT which means that a minimum of €3.25 will go to SAFE Ireland. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278.