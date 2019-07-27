WATCH | Spectacular fireworks display celebrates launch of magical Center Parcs Longford Forest

To mark the launch of Center Parcs Longford Forest, 2,000 lucky guests were invited to a launch spectacular on Friday evening to officially ‘awaken the forest’ and take a sneak peek at all that Center Parcs has to offer Irish families when it opens to paying guests on Monday, July 29.

Guests gathered by the beach for an evening that captured the imaginations of both young and old - the family beach festival was followed by an amazing performance from 14-year-old Cork singing sensation, Allie Sherlock, and as the sun set over the lake at Longford Forest, a dazzling bedtime story was screened above the lake.

“A Fairy Trail”, which was written for Center Parcs by Irish children’s author, Erika McGann, told the story of the fairies of Longford Forest preparing for the first guests’ arrival.

As the magical story came to a close, an incredible firework display lit up the sky to the delight of all attendees.

