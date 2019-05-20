Longford Sports Partnership preparing for launch of Urban Outdoor Adventure Initiative

Longford Sports Partnership are launching their Urban Outdoor Adventure Initiative, funded by Sport Ireland Dormant Accounts fund, on Saturday, June 1.

This initiative is running very successfully as a Parkour programme in Longford since October 2018.

The launch will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 12 noon in Ireland’s first outdoor Parkour park, in the Attic Teen House, Ballinalee Road, Longford, where you can learn from Paul Allen, Ireland’s Got Talent semi finalist and Ireland’s only Parkour Level 2 Coach.

