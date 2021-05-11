Back in Business | Coral Leisure welcomes the return of outdoor classes in Longford

This week is one that the entire country has been waiting with bated breath to get to for the entirety of 2021 so far. With restrictions slowly beginning to ease, the people of Longford can now look forward to getting a haircut, shopping by appointment, inter-county travel and, in the case of Longford's Coral Leisure, the return of outdoor classes.

Restrictions will ease further as the month goes on and Longford's businesses have been ready for quite some time to welcome people through their doors to enjoy the services that so many have taken for granted.

Barry Hall of Coral Leisure, Longford, told the Longford Leader that the swimming pool and gym is looking forward to reopening on June 7.

"From the 7th of June, pools and gyms are back open for individual training only. Remember to pre-book all your sessions online at www.coralleisure.ie," he said.

All previous Covid-19 guidelines will be complied with when the facility reopens and people are asked to adhere to the regulations to ensure the safe use of the pool and gym for everyone.

