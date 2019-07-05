WATCH| Night one of the Longford Summer Festival enthralls the masses

The Longford summer festival kicked off last night, July 4, with an excellent bit of entertainment provided by country music star, Michael English.

Supported by local acts Brendan Kelly and David Kiernan, Michael English ensured the first night went off without a hitch, as the people of Longford danced the night away and got warmed up for the eight nights of entertainment ahead.

Up next for the Longford Summer Festival is Dancing in the Stars favourite and country music star, Cliona Hagan, who will entertain the masses on Ballymahon street tonight, Friday July 5. She will be joined by tribute band, Spirit of Smokie.

On Saturday, July 6, The Garth Brooks Experience will kick things off, before the main act of the night, Ryan Sheridan, commences his show. For the third year in a row Jake Carter will perform at the festival and he plays Sunday, July 7, along with Donegal favourites, Goats Don't Shave.

There is then a break in the festival action, before it returns on Wednesday, July 10, with everyone's favourite Aslan, on Ballymahon Street from 7pm to 11pm. The festival goes country again on Thursday, July 11, with Mike Denver whilst Friday, July 12, will see firm favourites Bagatelle rocking Ballymahon Street.

The big night of the festival will be Saturday, July 13, and it's back on Main Street for the brilliant, The Stunning and rising Irish band, State Lights, which features Granard's Joe Regan.

Sunday, July 14, will be Family Day on Ballymahon Street with music from 2pm through to 6pm.

