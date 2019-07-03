Nine nights of top class free music during Longford Summer Festival

The annual Longford Summer Festival features nine great evenings (Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7 and Wednesday, July 10 to Sunday, July 14) of free live music on the town's main streets.

9 NIGHTS!

2019 LONGFORD SUMMER FESTIVAL

JULY 4 - 7 & JULY 10 - 14

Thursday, July 4 (7-11pm) Main Street

MICHAEL ENGLISH

Brendan Kelly



Friday, July 5 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street

CLIONA HAGAN

Spirit of Smokie



Saturday, July 6 (7-11pm) Main Street

RYAN SHERIDAN

Garth Brooks Experience

Fields



Sunday, July 7 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street

JAKE CARTER

Goats Don't Shave



Wednesday, July 10 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street

ASLAN

Ruaile Buaile



Thursday, July 11 (7-11pm) Main Street

MIKE DENVER

Brendan Kelly



Friday, July 12 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street

BAGATELLE



Saturday, July 13 (7-11pm) Main Street

THE STUNNING

State Lights



Sunday, July 14 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street

THE HIGH KINGS

The Dublin City Ramblers



