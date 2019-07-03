SPONSORED CONTENT
Nine nights of top class free music during Longford Summer Festival
Star studded Festival line-up features Michael English, Cliona Hagan, Ryan Sheridan, Jake Carter, Aslan, Mike Denver, Bagatelle, The Stunning and The High Kings
The annual Longford Summer Festival features nine great evenings (Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7 and Wednesday, July 10 to Sunday, July 14) of free live music on the town's main streets.
9 NIGHTS!
2019 LONGFORD SUMMER FESTIVAL
JULY 4 - 7 & JULY 10 - 14
Thursday, July 4 (7-11pm) Main Street
MICHAEL ENGLISH
Brendan Kelly
Friday, July 5 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street
CLIONA HAGAN
Spirit of Smokie
Saturday, July 6 (7-11pm) Main Street
RYAN SHERIDAN
Garth Brooks Experience
Fields
Sunday, July 7 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street
JAKE CARTER
Goats Don't Shave
Wednesday, July 10 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street
ASLAN
Ruaile Buaile
Thursday, July 11 (7-11pm) Main Street
MIKE DENVER
Brendan Kelly
Friday, July 12 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street
BAGATELLE
Saturday, July 13 (7-11pm) Main Street
THE STUNNING
State Lights
Sunday, July 14 (7-11pm) Ballymahon Street
THE HIGH KINGS
The Dublin City Ramblers
This project was assisted by Longford Local Community Development Committee, Longford Community Resources Clg. and Longford County Council through the Rural Develeopment Programme(LEADER), 2014-2020, which is part-financed by the EU, "The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development: Europe investing in rural areas" and the Department or Rural & Community Development.
