WATCH | Longford Mall saturated with sunlight as people enjoy the hottest day of the year so far
Summer is finally here and it is hot outside. Temperatures in Longford today are in the mid-twenties and across the county, people are out enjoying the fine weather, which is a welcome break after all the rain.
The above video was taken at the Albert Reynolds Peace Park (the Mall) at lunchtime.
Met Éireann have issued a weather warning for parts of the country as temperatures continue to climb, but it's not going to last long, with next week's weather looking a lot more settled, according to Midland Weather Channel's Cathal Nolan.
